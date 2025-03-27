Ranbir Kapoor’s THIS action left Rashmika Mandanna crying on ‘Animal’ set

South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna revealed that her ‘Animal’ co-star and Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor once made her ‘cry’ on the sets.

Not only did Ranbir Kapoor make his co-star Rashmika Mandanna cry when his character cheated on hers and broke her heart on screen in ‘Animal’, but he also left her crying off camera, however, happy tears with a rather sweet gesture.

In an interview, Mandanna shared that she couldn’t contain her emotions when Kapoor brought her meal from his home after she was done eating the ‘boring food’.

“When we were shooting, I was complaining about my breakfast ki itna boring tha (that it’s so boring). And how nicely, how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day,” she shared. “He made his chef cook all of that. He got me breakfast and I started crying. I was like ‘How can the same food be so good? I’m sorry this is too good.'”

“And he’s like ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ and I was like ‘You are blessed with a good cook naa, we are not,” the ‘Pushpa’ star remembered. “Hum aam aadmi hain (we are common people), so we can’t get like a cook from Hyderabad and all no.'”

Notably, Kapoor and Mandanna co-starred alongside Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s neo-noir action thriller, ‘Animal’ – one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

However, despite the major commercial success, the title drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous ventures of the filmmaker.

