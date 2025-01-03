Ranbir Kapoor confirms ‘Animal’ trilogy; fans disapprove

Bollywood aficionados are anything but excited as film star Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster ‘Animal’ is going to be a trilogy.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that the announced sequel ‘Animal Park’, of his Box office juggernaut, will not be the final film in the series, as the director plans to make it into a trilogy.

“He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We’ve been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how he wants to take the story forward,” he said. “He just kind of flirted with what he really wanted to do with the movie.”

Further speaking about the sequel, the ‘Brahmastra’ star disclosed, “It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So, an extremely exciting project an extremely original director, and very excited to be part of it.”

“We should start that film in 2027,” Kapoor confirmed.

However, rather frustrated with the sequels and trilogies trend in Bollywood, fans rejected the idea of three film series for ‘Animal’.

Reacting to his statement, a social user commented, “Done with this triology & series thing. Ek Chalayan toh part 1,2, 3.. sabka banana hai (Why there has to be part 1,2, 3 if one film performs well). Also, miss the days of having some light-hearted fun movies..” Another suggested, “Story likh Lena (do write the story), unlike first one.”

“Please god NO,” one more pleaded.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar says people who liked ‘Animal’ are the bigger problem

Notably, Vanga’s neo-noir action thriller, starring Kapoor, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. However, despite the major commercial success, the title drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous ventures of the filmmaker, including ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.