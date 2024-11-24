Javed Akhtar says people who liked ‘Animal’ are the bigger problem

Veteran Indian writer Javed Akhtar has termed fans of ‘Animal,’ starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, as the bigger problem than the film itself.

Released in 2023, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directional became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

However, it also attracted criticism from several quarters over its bloody and explicit scenes along with toxic masculinity.

The actor thriller co-starred Ranbir Kapoor with Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.

At the time, Javed Akhtar said that the success of films such as ‘Animal’ was a “dangerous trend,” however, he has now changed his stance, saying that his criticism was for the audience who liked the film.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the writer clarified that he was actually calling out the audience and their choices of movies.

“Societies don’t move in a linear manner. So many things keep happening together. However, just like how these are many sub plots in stories, there is also a main theme. We have to see what’s the main theme. All these are sub plots, some are good, some are bad. It’s not like the whole society changes together completely. Some people take very small and hesitant steps, while others move faster. Animal also exists,” he said.

According to Javed Akhtar, the success of the film showed where the audience’s priorities were in regard to films.

“I didn’t express my opinion on Animal, I spoke about the audience that watched it. If 15 people have made a film with the wrong values, if 10-12 people make obscene songs, that’s not the problem. If 15 people are perverts among the 140 crore population, it doesn’t matter. When that thing goes on the market and becomes a superhit, that’s the problem,” he said.

It is to be noted here that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao had earlier admitted that he had a few issues with some scenes of the title.

“I loved Animal, the experience of watching Animal. I enjoyed it. Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes,” he said and maintained, “But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film.”