Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal Park’ gets major update

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film “Animal Park” got a major update from Bhushan Kumar who co-produced the 2023 film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Kapoor left audiences stunned with his intense performance as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’

Released in 2023, the movie became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The producers of the film later announced a sequel titled ‘Animal Park.’

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Bhushan Kumar revealed that the sequel is on track and work on the film will begin after filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga completes his project with South star Prabhas.

According to Kumar, work on ‘Animal Park’ will begin within the next six months of the completion of Vanga’s next project.

While ‘Animal’ was criticised for its violent storyline and bold scenes, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asserted that ‘Animal Park’ would be ‘darker’ and ‘meaner’ than Animal.

The notable filmmaker had announced that the film would begin shooting in 2026, however, Bhushan Kumar’s statement has left the fans excited about the upcoming sequel led by Ranbir Kapoor.

Read more: ‘Dhoom 4’ to reunite Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor on screen?

In an earlier interview, the Bollywood star revealed that Vanga narrated a couple of scenes from the upcoming sequel to him, leaving him excited to begin shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, Indian media reports said that Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly share the screen with Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor as YRF is set to reboot their action franchise with ‘Dhoom 4’.

Reportedly, ‘Dhoom 4’ is officially in the pre-production stage at Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and Ranbir Kapoor is on board to lead the film in a negative character.