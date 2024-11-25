web analytics
Ranbir Kapoor names his 'godfather' in the industry

After previously accusing him of ‘torture’ and abuse on the film set, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has now named veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali his ‘godfather’.

Ranbir Kapoor, who assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his film ‘Black’ (2005) and also made his on-screen debut with his romance musical ‘Saawariya’ in 2007, called him his godfather and expressed his excitement to be reuniting with the ace filmmaker for ‘Love & War’.

During his recent outing at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Kapoor opened up on working with Bhansali after many years and said, “I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him.”

“He hasn’t changed at all. He is extremely hard-working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different,” added the ‘Animal’ actor about Bhansali.

Notably, Bhansali’s star-studded next big-screen outing ‘Love & War’, touted as a non-period love story, co-stars Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Kaushal and Bhatt have previously shared the screen in ‘Raazi’, whereas, the latter was Bhansali’s heroine in his last theatrical release, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (2022).

After Kapoor’s previous allegations on the filmmaker, the actor has reportedly set strict terms and conditions to work with him again in ‘Love & War’, when his wife Bhatt played her role in sorting out the differences between them.

