Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Love & War’?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in talks to appear in a cameo role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

According to Indian media outlets, Khan met the notable filmmaker to discuss a special role in the film’s second half, including an intense sequence with Ranbir Kapoor.

Reports said that Shah Rukh Khan will film his scenes in January 2025 if his talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali materialise.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has begun shooting for the film while Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are set to join him on the set of ‘Love and War.’

The notable filmmaker has collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Swaraiya’ and made ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with Alia Bhatt, however, the upcoming project will be his first with Vicky Kaushal.

It is noteworthy here that Bhatt and Kapoor officially announced the project in January 2024.

“We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025,” the Instagram account of Bhansali Production wrote in the caption of the post.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan’s debut web series on Netflix

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen last year with three consecutive Box Office hits ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

Next, he is gearing up to begin filming for his next project, Sujoy Ghosh’s action-thriller ‘King’, also featuring his only daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Days earlier, Netflix and the Bollywood megastar announced the debut web series of his son Aryan Khan as a director and creator.

The yet-to-be-titled, ‘one-of-a-kind series’ about Bollywood is produced by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, whereas, Aryan serves as director and creator on the project. “Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix,” the streamer wrote.