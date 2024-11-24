Ranbir Kapoor reacts to criticism of violence in ‘Animal’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has responded to the criticism of the extreme violence in his hit film ‘Animal.’

During the 55th International Film Festival of India, the actor reflected on the glorification of violence in his last film directed by notable filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

While acknowledging that the movie had extreme violence, Ranbir Kapoor emphasised the importance of responsible storytelling in cinema.

“I completely agree with your opinion. As actors, this is our responsibility to bring movies that make a positive impact on society,” the Bollywood actor said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Animal’ actor said that actors need to explore different genres and characters.

“As actors, it’s important for me to dabble in different genres and characters, and play varied roles,” Ranbir Kapoor said.

‘Animal‘ tells the story of Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoing a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

While the film garnered praise for its acting, it came under severe criticism for its glorifying “toxic masculinity” and “misogyny”.

Veteran Indian writer Javed Akhtar had earlier said that the success of films such as ‘Animal’ was a “dangerous trend.”

He later redacted his statement, saying that his criticism was for the audience who liked the film.

According to Javed Akhtar, the success of the film showed where the audience’s priorities were in regard to films.

“I didn’t express my opinion on Animal, I spoke about the audience that watched it. If 15 people have made a film with the wrong values, if 10-12 people make obscene songs, that’s not the problem. If 15 people are perverts among the 140 crore population, it doesn’t matter. When that thing goes on the market and becomes a superhit, that’s the problem,” he said.

It is noteworthy here that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced making a sequel to the film titled ‘Animal Park‘.

In an Instagram post last year, the makers of the film confirmed that the upcoming sequel would be titled ‘Animal Park‘.

According to the post, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will collaborate with producer Bhushan Kumar for the project.