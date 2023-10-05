Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in betting case: Reports

Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) of India in relation to an online betting app case.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported exclusively by an Indian news agency, actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by ED officials on October 6, to appear at their Raipur, Chhattisgarh office, for questioning in Mahadev online betting app case.

According to the details, Kapoor’s name has emerged in the money laundering investigations against the illegal, online betting app, for promoting the platform and has been summoned to be questioned regarding the sources of money he received for the promotion.

Reportedly, Kapoor is not the only celebrity under the ED scanner in this case. Other actors and singers, who attended the wedding of the Mahadev book app’s promoter in UAE earlier this year, are also expected to be called for probe soon.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mahadev book app is an illegal, online betting platform, for multiple games, run by Dubai-based Sourabh and Ravi Uppal from UAE, where betting is legal. The group recently came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate and its assets worth INR417 crores were seized.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor awaits the release of his hotly-anticipated collaboration with ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Ranbir Kapoor follows in Shahrukh Khan’s footsteps!