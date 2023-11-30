Randeep Hooda marries Lin Laishram in traditional Meitei ceremony

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda married his longtime girlfriend, model Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei ceremony on Wednesday.

Taking to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday night, the newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made a joint post, sharing the first pictures of themselves from the ceremony, which took place in Imphal, the capital city of the north-eastern state of Manipur in India, as per the Meitei traditions, on the social platform.

“From today, we are One,” read the caption on the five-picture gallery with a mini heart and infinity emoji. The couple also added the hashtag ‘just married’ in their post, which was liked by thousands of social users and a number of them extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds for this new phase of life.

Hooda, who first met Laishram during a theatre practice, said ahead of their wedding, “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that’s something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here.”

The ‘Highway’ actor continued, “And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I hope I don’t make any mistakes.”

“I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it’s east meets west. It’s like a traditional or cultural exchange,” he concluded.

Laishram is an actor, model and businesswoman, who appeared in side roles in films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Rangoon’ and ‘Jaane Jan’. She also has a jewellery line called ‘Shamooo Sana’.

