MMA legend Randy Couture burned, airlifted after track crash

In a shocking update from the world of MMA news, former UFC champion and Hollywood actor Randy Couture has been airlifted to a burn centre following a serious crash during a practice session at a racetrack in Odessa, Missouri.

According to ESPN, Randy Couture was preparing for his debut in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) when the accident happened on Tuesday, 8 July.

Reports say the crash caused him to suffer from first, second, and third-degree burns, along with other trauma injuries and smoke inhalation. He was immediately flown to a specialist burn unit for treatment.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown, but Randy Couture remains hospitalised and is expected to recover.

He had been training in the pro stock division of NHRA and was regularly sharing his progress on social media as he geared up for his racing debut later this year.

Randy Couture is widely known in the world of mixed martial arts and MMA news for being a six-time UFC champion.

He made history as the first fighter to hold titles in two different weight classes. His career in the UFC ended with a record of 19 wins and 11 losses.

Outside of MMA, Randy Couture has built a career in acting. He’s appeared in films like The Scorpion King 2 and Expend4bles.

Before his rise in sports and film, he also served in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1988 and reached the rank of Sergeant.

This incident has come as a surprise to fans of both motorsport and MMA. Randy Couture’s fans and followers in the MMA news community are wishing him a full and speedy recovery as he continues to be monitored at the burn centre.

In other MMA related news, Former wrestling and MMA star Ben Askren gave fans an emotional update after surviving a life-threatening battle with pneumonia.

The 40-year-old had to undergo a double lung transplant and spent over a month in hospital, including time in critical condition.

Ben Askren explained that he has no memory of what happened between late May and early July.

His condition became so severe that his heart stopped multiple times, and doctors had to take extreme measures to save his life.