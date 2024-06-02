Rangers arrest two robbery suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Rangers have arrested two robbery suspects in an operation conducted in Saadi Town Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the Rangers’ spokesperson said the suspects identified as Owais and Khalid, are allegedly involved in robbery and looting incidents in the area.

The Rangers recovered a 9mm pistol, bullets, two mobile phones, and cash from the suspects.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were looting citizens on Link Road, Malir, when they were apprehended by the Rangers.

The suspects have been handed over to the police for further action.

The spokesperson said that the operation was conducted on a tip-off and the suspects were caught red-handed.

In a separate operation, Rangers and Police in a coordinated intelligence-based operation, arrested a most wanted suspect from the Sammo Goth area of Karachi.

The suspect, identified as Nasir alias Chipu, was involved in numerous street crimes, the spokesman said.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Nasir also confessed to participating in an attack on a mobile unit in 2021. He has a prior history of imprisonment. Efforts are ongoing to capture his accomplices.

The arrested suspect, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, has been handed over to the police for further legal action.