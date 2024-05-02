Rangers’ deployment in Karachi extended for six months

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet on Thursday approved the Rangers’ deployment in Karachi for another six months, ARY News reported.

According to the details, deployment of the Rangers has been extended under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the provincial cabinet meeting in which the deployment of the Rangers in Karachi was extended for an additional 180 days.

The current special powers and deployment of the paramilitary force was set to expire on June 12. As per the decision, the Rangers will be deployed in Karachi from June 13 to December 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Cabinet also approved various development projects and administrative changes.

The Sindh cabinet okayed grants for the Karachi Development Authority, Hyderabad Development Authority, and Jamshoro Development Authority.

It also approved the repair work on the Rice Canal Division. The Sindh cabinet also approved replacing the oversee committee at the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) with a governing body.

Read More: Sindh Rangers seek policing powers for entire Sindh

Earlier on April 6, the Rangers Director General (DG) sought special policing powers for the whole of Sindh amid the deteriorating law and order situation in the province

During a meeting at the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the law and order situation, the DG Rangers urged for giving policing powers to the paramilitary force as given in Karachi to fight terrorism in the past.

The meeting was presided over by SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi who directed concerned authorities to ensure peace and order in Sindh within a month.

CJ Abbasi ordered the authorities to take action against those who were disturbing the peace and order of the province.