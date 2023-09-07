Rangers foil smuggling bid of Iranian diesel

KARACHI: Rangers have foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of Iranian diesel on Sindh Balochistan border, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, a grand action was taken against the smuggling mafia in the border areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The smuggling attempt was foiled on the Band Murad Check post where four suspected trucks smuggling 9000 litres of Iranian diesel were caught. The smugglers were arrested and the oil was recovered.

On September 6, Sindh Rangers decided to launch crackdown on illegal hydrants and smuggling mafia after receiving special instructions from the military high-ups.

The military high-ups gave the go-ahead to the paramilitary troops, Rangers, in Sindh to launch crackdown on illegal hydrants and smuggling mafia. During the operation, actions will also be taken against the illegal Afghan citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the custom authorities to establish a monitoring system at irregular border crossings to prevent smuggling in the country.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting, wherein he was given detailed briefing by the ministry of commerce. The meeting discussed several measures to discourage smuggling and promote trade through legal channels in the country.