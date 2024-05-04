Rangers, police arrest five dacoits from Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police and Rangers conducted a joint operation and arrested five members of dacoit group in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the joint operation was carried out in Sohrab Goth where five members of an Afghan dacoit group were apprehended and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused, identified as Rizwan, Hakeem aka Nawab Chicho, Talib, Asif aka Waseem Munna, and Muhammad Ajab Khan, were involved in looting and injuring citizens in various areas of Karachi, including Sohrab Goth, Gulshan, Gulberg, and Liaquat Abad.

During the operation, it was revealed that the accused had confessed to committing various crimes, including looting and injuring citizens. Rizwan and Hakeem Nawab confessed to looting two citizens in Gulberg on the night before Eid (chand raat), while Asif confessed to injuring a citizen during a robbery near Ayesha Manzil and looting mobile phones and cash from citizens at a hotel on Teen Hatti.

The Rangers spokesperson stated that multiple FIRs have been registered against the accused in various police stations. The accused have been handed over to the police for further legal action, along with the recovered weapons and ammunition.

Earlier this week, the Sindh Cabinet approved the Rangers’ deployment in Karachi for another six months.

According to the details, deployment of the Rangers was extended under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 for an additional 180 days.

The current special powers and deployment of the paramilitary force was set to expire on June 12. As per the decision, the Rangers will be deployed in the port city from June 13 to December 9, 2024.