Rangers, police arrest two street criminals

KARACHI: In a joint operation, Sindh Rangers and police apprehended two alleged criminals affiliated with a gang involved in several robberies in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Rangers Spokesman, the culprits identified as Amir Nawab and Yousuf alias Raja, was arrested from Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

The security officials recovered illegal weapon, mobile phones and cash from the possession of the arrested accused.

The culprit Amir Nawaz is a habitual criminal and has already went to jail several times.

During the interrogation the culprit confessed of his involvement in the robbing incident in different areas of Karachi. He further professed to rob more than 150 stolen mobile phones and Rs 120,000 cash from the citizens.