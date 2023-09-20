Rangers, police arrest two suspects in Ghotki raid

GHOTKI: Two suspects of interprovincial group have been arrested in raid conducted by Rangers and police in Khanpur Mehr Ghotki, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police and rangers have also seized weapons worth more than Rs 30 million during the operation.

SSP Munir Khorho said that the suspects were smuggling the weapons to the dacoit in Kacha area however a raid was conducted on the suspect’s home arresting two while the owner of the home managed to escape.

Earlier, the Law enforcers arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Karachi police and Rangers arrested three suspected criminals allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and mobile phone tampering during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

The detained individuals were identified as Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Sabura, and Ehtesham alias Ahsan.

During the operation, the law enforcers successfully recovered stolen mobile phones and motorbikes from the possession of the accused criminals.

The spokesman claims that the arrested individual Ayaz along with his accomplice reportedly snatched a mobile phone in Orangi Town on July 25, 2023 and subsequently sold the snatched mobile phone to Abdul Saboor alias Sabura.