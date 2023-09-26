Rani Mukerji gets age-shamed on social media

Bollywood A-lister Rani Mukerji was age-shamed by social media trolls on a recent viral reel from a fan account.

Leading Bollywood diva of the 90s, Rani Mukerji is among the few actors of the industry who have aged gracefully over time and never fails to mesmerize audiences with her nuanced performance in the limited roles she decide to do now.

However, social media is not forgiving for anyone and the same was the case with the ‘Bunty aur Babli’ star, when a fan account reposted a glam-up reel of the actor, probably from a makeup artist’s page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Mukherjee (@rani_mukherjii)

While her millions of fans liked the reel clip and showered their love for the celebrity, a certain section of keyboard warriors wrote age-shaming remarks for her in the comments section of the post. While some called her ‘old’ as if it was a curse, others mentioned how she had lost her charm from her younger days.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen headlining the legal drama film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’, based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare authorities in 2011.

‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ was theatrically released in March this year and received generally positive reviews from viewers and critics alike.

