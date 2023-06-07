Rani Mukerji got exchanged with another baby

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji once revealed she got exchanged with a Punjabi family’s baby after her birth in a hospital.

Rani Mukerji recalled her “interesting” story in an interview with an Indian news agency ABP News.

“When I was born, I got stuck in a Punjabi couple’s room,” the Bollywood actress recalled. “So my mom went and brought me from there. Actually, it is an interesting story that I got exchanged in the hospital. My mother saw the other baby and said, ‘This isn’t my baby. She doesn’t have brown eyes. My daughter has brown eyes. Go and search for my child’.”

The celebrity added, “When my mother started searching, there was a Punjabi family who had a daughter for the eighth time. I was there.”

Rani Mukerji said her family jokingly tells her that she is a Punjabi and that being part of it was a mistake. Moreover, the veteran star had said there was a Punjab touch in the family.

In another interview, Rani Mukerji had said she might get married to a Punjabi. She tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014.