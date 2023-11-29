Rani Mukerji makes a promise to her fans

Bollywood A-lister Rani Mukerji made a promise to the audience regarding her career span, while calling out the prevalent ageism in the film industry.

The OG it girl of Bollywood, with one of the most diverse bodies of work, Rani Mukerji called out the prevalent culture of ageism around female actors in Indian cinema and assured her fans that she is not going to retire from acting anytime soon.

In a recent outing at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the actor said, “I don’t think an actor should be judged by their age. It’s only because ours is an open cinema, you want to see young people on screen all the time because that’s what compels the youth to kind of go out and watch films. But, it’s also important to not be in a delusional world of your own and believe that you are always going to be young. You can be young at heart but to accept your age and to accept roles that suit your age is also important for the audience to accept you in those kind of characters.”

Mukerji also shared that it has been a ‘conscious decision’ at her end to keep giving her audience the content which is ‘palpable’ for them.

Speaking about her staying relevant for almost three decades, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ actor stated, “That’s how my audiences have loved me and accepted me over the years, and they have in fact helped me to break this ageism barrier and I promise to my audience that I will work till I am 80 for sure.”

“I am not hanging up my towels anytime soon,” she added.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen headlining the legal drama film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’, based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare authorities in 2011.

