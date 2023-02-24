Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ trailer is out!

The official trailer of Bollywood’s drama flick ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ led by Rani Mukerji was unveiled on Thursday.

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ dropped the teaser trailer of the film yesterday. “Mrs. Chatterjee’s fight against an entire nation to reunite with her children is now #DeshKaMatter,” the movie studios wrote in the caption.

The almost three-minute-long teaser with an impassioned performance by the A-list actor, as the grieving albeit helpless mother on her journey of resilience and courage, has fans intrigued about what to expect from this emotional ride.

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty – an Indian immigrant mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian welfare services. The film is an adaptation of her autobiography ‘The Journey of a Mother’.

The story follows Debika Chatterjee [Mukerji] in her ‘battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children’.

Apart from Rani Mukerji in the titular lead, the Hindi-language drama flick features Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta. The title is directed by Ashima Chibber, who has also penned the screenplay with Sameer Satija and Rahul Handa. Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani backed the project under their banner Emmay Entertainment.

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is slated to hit theatres on March 17.

