Not Rani Mukerji, THIS actor was first choice for Tina in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Do you know? Bollywood A-lister Rani Mukerji was never the first choice to essay it girl Tina in Karan Johar’s directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

In one of the recent promotional outings for her upcoming web series, Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon revealed that ace filmmaker Karan Johar approached her with Tina, but she turned it down. The actor mentioned that it was a cause of tension between the two for a long time.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Tandon listed a number of projects which were rejected by her including the cult classic ‘KKHH’ as well.

She said, “Till date, Karan [Johar] holds me accountable for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai [Rani Mukerji’s part]. I was like, ‘Yar tu mujhse aur kuchh bhi kara le (I can do any other role for you than this)’.”

Raveena Tandon also revealed the reason for the same in a separate interview and shared, “Kajol was my contemporary. We started together, we were both doing lead roles. So, I couldn’t have done a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where I was at a lower… where I probably had a smaller role like Rani.”

Eventually, Johar’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ starred one of the most iconic trios, Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol along with an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

The cult flick was a major success both in India as well as abroad and claimed several Box Office records and various accolades at prestigious award ceremonies.

