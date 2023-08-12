‘I unfortunately lost my baby…’: Rani Mukerji opens up on miscarriage for the first time

Bollywood A-lister Rani Mukerji opened up on the miscarriage she suffered five months into the pregnancy, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in emotionally-charged ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ and bagged top acting honour for her performance at the International Film Festival of Melbourne on Friday, spoke about her miscarriage for the first time at the festival.

The actor, who did not hint about the loss during the film’s promotion earlier this year, said that she avoided it because it would have come across as her ‘trying to propel the film with personal experience’.

As quoted by an Indian publication, Mukerji said at the event, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because, in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film.”

The seasoned actor continued to reveal, “So, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

“After I lost my baby, Nikkhil [Advani] would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly,” she detailed.

Mukerji added that the makers of her legal drama still don’t know about her loss and ‘will be shocked’ after coming across the statement.

Inspired by real events, ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ follows Debika Chatterjee, whose two kids were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Mukerji married ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra in 2014. The two welcomed their first and only child, a daughter Adira in the following year.

