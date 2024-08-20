Rani Mukerji’s cousin Samrat arrested

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s cousin actor Samrat Mukherji has been arrested by police in Kolkata after his car hit a motorcycle.

According to Indian media outlets, the actor’s car collided with a motorcyclist in Behala area of Kolkata.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was moved to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to SSKM Hospital.

Following the road accident, local police said that the Bollywood actor’s cousin was arrested as investigations were underway.

“The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter,” a police official said.

Recalling the incident, the victim said that he was returning home when Samrat Mukherji hit him while coming from the wrong side at high speed.

“The car hit me, and I lost consciousness,” he alleged.

Onlookers told media that Mukherji was driving his car near Behala when he suddenly lost control of his car and collided with a motorcycle.

After hitting the motorcycle, Samrat Mukherji’s car crashed into a nearby house, damaging its boundary wall.

It is pertinent to mention that Mukherji is the cousin of Bollywood actresses Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Tanisha Mukerji.

He has appeared in several Hindi movies including Ram Aur Shyam, Bhai Bhai, Zanjeer, Sikandar Sadak Ka, and Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke.

The actor has also been featured in Bengali shows such as Tomake Solam, Tapeshya, and Swabhoomi.