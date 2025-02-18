Good news for Ranveer Allahbadia fans!

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia a.k.a Beerbiceps has received some relief in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding the India Got Latent episode.

The Indian supreme court has granted Beerbiceps interim protection from arrest in multiple FIRs lodged against him in various states, including Maharashtra, Assam, and Jaipur.

Ranveer Allahbadia had approached the Indian supreme court, seeking to club the FIRs filed against him, and the court heard the case today.

The Indian apex court decision provides Ranveer Allahbadia with some respite, but it is contingent upon his full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

According to Indian media, the court also directed that no further FIRs should be registered against Ranveer Allahbadia concerning the India Got Latent episode.

As part of the relief, the court has instructed Beerbiceps to deposit his passport with the police, barring him from leaving the country without prior permission from the court.

In a significant step for his safety, the court also stated that Ranveer Allahbadia can approach local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty if he faces any threats while cooperating with the investigation.

Following the controversy, Beerbiceps had claimed he was receiving death threats on social media, with his family also being targeted.

During the proceedings, the judges also reprimanded Ranveer Allahbadia for his comments, with Justice Kant remarking that such behavior must be condemned.

He said, “Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted.”

The justice further criticised his language and behavior, noting that “there is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited.”

This ruling provides some relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, but the legal and social fallout from the India Got Latent controversy is still unfolding.