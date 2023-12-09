Ranveer Singh finalized as antagonist in ‘Brahmastra 2’?

After much back and forth, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has reportedly been finalized to play the main antagonist, Dev, in ‘Brahmastra: Part Two’.

As per an exclusive report from an Indian entertainment outlet, Ranveer Singh has been given the nod from the big names including Hrithik Roshan, Yash and Vijay Deverakonda, to essay the antagonistic character of Dev, father of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, in the second film of the ‘Brahmastra’ franchise.

Quoting a source close to the production, the publication reported, “Ranveer Singh has been finalized to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line.”

Reportedly, the sequel is currently in the scripting phase, while writer and director Ayan Mukerji is occupied with ‘War 2’ of YRF’s spy universe. On the other hand, Singh is expected to shoot for his next Sanjay Leela Bhansali collab ‘Baiju Bawra’ and ‘Don 3’ first, before moving towards ‘Brahmastra: Part Two’.

The insider added, “If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2.”

It is worth noting here that ‘Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva’ was headlined by real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and cameos of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

If the reports turn out to be true, it will be the first time that two off-screen couples of B-Town, Deepika-Ranveer and Alia-Ranbir, will star together in a film, with the former playing parents to Ranbir’s Shiva.

