Ranveer Singh removes wedding photos with Deepika Padukone?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are considered among the power couples of Bollywood since their marriage in 2018.

The two have worked in blockbuster Bollywood movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat and have been famous for their on and off-screen chemistry.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married at Italy’s Lake Como and shared their wedding pictures on Instagram and later shared more snaps of them.

However, fans were in for a surprise after noticing that Ranveer Singh removed all his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram account.

Singh’s Instagram account now has images and around 133 posts only up until January 2023.

However, it was later clarified that the actor has archived all content predating 2023 and has not deleted any of his wedding photos.

Indian media reported that the action was part of the couple’s broader social media management strategy.

It is pertinent to mention that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will once again be seen working together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Singh will also lead the upcoming Don 3 movie while Padukone will play a role in Kalki 2898 AD.

Earlier, the two announced that they were expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post, the couple revealed that their baby was arriving in September 2024.