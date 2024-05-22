Raoof Hasan attack case registered in Islamabad

Islamabad police on Wednesday registered case into attack over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan by transgender persons, ARY News reported.

Four individuals – who were apparently transgender persons – launched the assault. The assailants used a sharp blade to target the PTI leader, inflicting injuries on his face.

The case was registered at Aabpara police station at the complaint of Raoof Hasan under charges of attempt to murder and others.

The PTI leader in his statement in the FIR stated he was stopped by a transgender person in the Blue area of the federal capital when he was returning after recording a TV programme.

“Transgender person attacked with a sharp instrument when I stepped back,” the FIR read. The attackers fled the scene after people gathered at the crime scene.

Raoof Hasan further said in his statement that he has no enmity with anyone.

In response to the assault, PTI senators staged a walkout from the Senate session on Tuesday, protesting the attack on their party’s spokesperson.

Senator Shibli Faraz, Opposition Leader in Upper House of Parliament, condemned the attack on Hasan, saying, “Unknown individuals have attacked our party’s spokesperson. We demand a response from the Interior Minister in the Senate.”

The PTI senators walked out of the session, demanding action against those responsible for the attack.