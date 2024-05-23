Raoof Hasan says those who attacked him were not transgenders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan has said those who attacked him were not ‘transgender persons’.

Raoof Hasan made this claim while talking to ARY News’ program Khabar Meher Bukhari Kay Sath

Hasan said that the faces of the attackers are etched in his mind. The first attacker said, “We have been looking for you, now we’ve found you,” after which he attacked. Then, three more people came, he added.

“The person wearing a chaddar handed a sharp object to the attacker, who intended to attack my neck, but due to my resistance, the sharp object struck my face”.

The PTI spokesperson said that it’s not just about the attack on me, but about the attitudes. The path the country has been put on has brought us to the brink of destruction.

He became emotional while recounting the ‘atrocities’ on his fellow party members and said that what happened to him reminded him of what happened to his party members.

Raoof Hasan also mentioned that those who met with the founder of PTI reported that the founder was very angry.

Raoof Hasan had his face slashed with a blade by a group of transgender persons outside a private news channel office in Islamabad. A police spokesman said Hasan was attacked as he came out of the TV channel’s office after appearing in a programme.