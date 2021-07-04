Rape case filed by UK-returned woman in Lahore quashed

LAHORE: A rape case filed by a United Kingdom (UK)-returned woman who leveled sexual assault allegations against the son of his father’s close friend has been quashed, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

DIG Investigation Lahore while confirming the development said that the woman refused to undergo medical examination before the court.

When police records were scrutinized, it emerged that she filed 12 cases against people and had allegedly received money from them.

The police said that they presented the record before the court where the woman recorded her statement for withdrawing the case. “Keeping in view the facts, the police have quashed the rape case,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UK-returned woman, Amaan, had earlier claimed for being subjected to rape by the son of her father’s close friend when she went to his home in Wahdat Colony over having a dispute with her step-mother.

Police had immediately taken action and arrested the suspected man named Faizan following the woman’s complaint.

During the interrogation, Faizan revealed that he wanted to stop Amaan from consuming drugs but she decided to teach him a lesson and then levelled rape allegations against him.

Police officials told the media that the complainant woman has rejected to undergo the medical examination while the national identity card and mobile number she provided for First Information Report (FIR) were also incorrect.