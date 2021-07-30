Prime suspect in minor girl’s rape, murder case in Karachi arrested: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday announced that the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a six-year-old girl Maham in the Korangi area of the city has been arrested, ARY NEWS reported.

The governor Sindh Imran Ismail made this announcement while talking to media outside the home of the victim in Karachi’s Korangi neighbourhood today.

“The prime suspect is arrested but his identity will only be revealed after the DNA matching process,” governor Imran Ismail said adding that they stand alongside the family in their period of grief.

I have no words to express my outrage on the incident which saw sexual assault against the six-year-old girl and then her murder, the governor said adding that it was their government’s responsibility to eliminate fear among the public owing to such frequent incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was reported on July 28 when a six-year-old girl, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi, was found dead after being raped.

As per police, they received the complaint about the missing of a six-year-old girl from Korangi No 5, last night. The parents said the girl went out of the home while playing and did not return.

Acting on the complaint of the parents, the police launched an operation and found the body of the girl. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death.