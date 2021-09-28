Rape suspect ‘arrested’ again after fleeing from Karachi police custody   

KARACHI: Police have arrested a rape suspect who fled from their custody after being shifted to Jinnah Hospital from Karachi Central Prison for getting a jab against dog bite, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the suspect was arrested from the Saeedabad area.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the suspect in a rape case fled the police custody during his medical examination in the Jinnah Hospital’s clinic.

The suspect was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment from Central Jail but he fled while two police guards assigned to keep an eye on him have been detained.

A case in this regard was lodged in the Saddar police station on behalf of the Assistant Sub-inspector (ASP) Central. Two constables now arrested include Sanghar and Liaquat Ali, police said.

The fled suspect was arrested by the Saeedabad Police in a rape case but since he was mauled by a dog, the police took him to the hospital for a checkup. He conned the cops, uncuffed himself and ran away. The incident took place on Friday, according to the police officials.