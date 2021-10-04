Rape victim, family ‘jailed, pressurised for compromise by police’ in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A rape victim and her family members were allegedly jailed for three days and pressurised for compromise by police officials in Hafizabad after she lodged a case against the accused persons, ARY News reported on Monday.

Hafizabad police set a new example of cruelty as a rape victim along with her husband, mother sent to jail after the arrest of the accused.

Sources said that the woman had lodged a case at the local police station after allegedly being subjected to rape by the accused including Hamza when she was alone at her residence.

It was learnt that after the arrest of the accused, police officials had sent the rape victim, her husband and her mother behind the bars.

The affected woman said that the station house officer (SHO) was pressurising her and her family for compromise.

The woman revealed that the police officer had threatened her mother while release to be careful before deciding to pursue the case against the accused, otherwise, he will send her daughter and son-in-law to jail.

Sources added that the affected family had been released from the jail by police after three days following the order of the sessions judge.

A sessions judge took action over the complaint of the rape victim’s mother and issued directives to carry out strict action against the SHO.

