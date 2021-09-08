Gang-rape victim’s mother moves LHC against Faisalabad cop, others

FAISALABAD: The mother of a teenage girl who had taken back the gang-rape allegations against a Faisalabad cop and his accomplice moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the accused, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The gang-rape case against a Faisalabad cop took a new turn on Wednesday as the victim’s mother moved to the high court. In her petition, she stated that the police constable had allegedly kidnapped her and her daughter after the registration of the rape case.

She further stated that the cop had forcedly recorded the statement of her daughter to retract from her earlier claim. She added that the accused had later released her but they took her daughter hostage.

READ: Cop, hotel manager arrested for rape of teenage girl

The victim’s mother pleaded with the LHC to recover her daughter from the possession of the accused.

On September 5, it was learnt that the 16-year-old girl from Naseerabad had retracted from her earlier claim saying she was coerced into making false gang-rape allegations.

At least three people were booked after she made those allegations two of whom, a cop and a hotel manager, have been detained while the prime accused Fahad has still been at large.

Upon her withdrawal from her allegations, the judicial magistrate had released arrested police constable Gufran after a day.

READ: OKARA MINOR GIRL KIDNAPPED FROM HOME, RAPED AT GUNPOINT

A policeman and the manager of a hotel were originally arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape of a teenage girl in Faisalabad.

According to police, key accused Fahad, who is on the run, had called his 16-year-old friend to a hotel on some pretext and sexually abused her along with his friends.

Two co-accused constable Gufran and hotel manager Tanveer were taken into custody, the police said, adding the key accused, a resident of Sidhupura, had gone into hiding and efforts are effort to nab him as well.