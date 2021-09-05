Faisalabad cop released after minor withdraws gang-rape allegations

FAISALABAD: The 16-year-old girl from Naseerabad has Sunday retracted from her earlier claim saying she was coerced into making false gang-rape allegations, ARY News reported.

At least three people were booked after she made those allegations two of whom, a cop and a hotel manager, have been detained while the prime accused Fahad has still been at large.

Upon her withdrawing from her allegations, the judicial magistrate has released arrested police constable Gufran after a day.

A policeman and the manager of a hotel were originally arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape of a teenage girl in Faisalabad.

According to police, key accused Fahad, who is on the run, called his 16-year-old friend to a hotel on some pretext and sexually abused her along with his friends.

Two co-accused constable Gufran and hotel manager Tanveer were taken into custody, the police said, adding the key accused, a resident of Sidhupura, had gone into hiding and efforts are effort to nab him as well.