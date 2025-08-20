web analytics
Raphael Graven: French Influencer Dies After Torture on Live Stream

August 20, 2025: Raphael Graven, a 46-year-old French influencer and former soldier, tragically passed away following days of alleged torture and abuse broadcast live on the streaming platform Kick.

Known online as Jean Pormanove or JP, Raphael Graven was a prominent figure with over a million followers, celebrated for his extreme online challenges. His death has sparked outrage and calls for stricter online content regulation.

Reports indicate that Raphael Graven endured “10 days and nights of torture,” including severe physical violence and sleep deprivation, during live broadcasts. Viewers raised concerns after seeing him lying unresponsive on a mattress, with one witness reporting a water bottle thrown at him while he remained motionless. The abuse, allegedly by two fellow influencers, involved ongoing beatings and public humiliation. French authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred at Graven’s home in Contes, near Nice.

Government officials, including Minister Clara Chappaz, who called the incident an “absolute horror,” and Sarah El Hairy, France’s high commissioner for children, who described it as “horrifying,” have condemned the event. El Hairy urged platforms to regulate violent content to protect audiences, especially children, and called for parental vigilance.

Raphael Graven’s popularity on Kick, a platform with relaxed policies compared to Twitch, has intensified scrutiny on the need for better oversight of extreme streaming content.

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

