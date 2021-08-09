Rapid PCR test facility set up at Sialkot airport for Dubai travellers

SIALKOT: A rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test facility has been set up at the Sialkot airport to facilitate people travelling to Dubai.

Airport officials said a private laboratory set up a counter to conduct rapid PCR tests of passengers to enable them to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed said Sialkot’s has become the first airport with the rapid PCR test facility in the country. The test facility will be available from tonight, he added.

He said people with a visit visa, a Covid-29 vaccination certificate and a QR Code will be able to travel to Dubai from the Sialkot airport.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE has lifted a ban on transit passengers from different countries, including Pakistan. For transit passengers, it made a negative PCR test result conducted within the 72 hours prior to travelling to Dubai mandatory with a maximum transit time of eight hours.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) wrote to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating “Our relevant Health Authorities do not have the resources to conduct Rapid PCR tests in Pakistan and and only Rapid Antigen Testing is being used a method of testing for arriving passengers at Pakistani airports.”

It urged the ministry to take up the matter with the UAE authorities on a priority basis and urged them to revisit their policy on inbound passengers from Pakistan.