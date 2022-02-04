Rapid PCR test fee reduced at Faisalabad airport for UAE travelers

FAISALABAD: The fee for the rapid PCR tests for the passengers willing to travel United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Faisalabad International airport has been reduced, ARY News reported.

Now everyone boarding any UAE-bound flight from Karachi airport will have to pay Rs3,000 against the rapid PCR test since they are required by the destination country for doing the same.

The manager Faisalabad airport said the fee for the rapid PCR test was Rs5,000 earlier that has now been reduced to Rs3,000 on the directives of the director-general Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued new guidelines for airports across the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority declared wearing masks mandatory for entry at the airports countrywide, while the staff deputed at the airport had been also directed to ensure wearing facemasks during discharge of their duties.

The passengers and the visitors are not allowed to enter the airport premises without facemasks amid a rapid surge in the pandemic.

