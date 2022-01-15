Rare blanket octopus found in Australia; pictures, video go viral

A marine biologist and a reef guide saw a rare colourful blanket octopus off the coast of the Lady Elliot Island located in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Jacinta Shackleton shared a picture and a video of the rare sea creature that she came across while snorkelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacinta Shackleton • Ocean (@jacintashackleton)

She shared the visuals of the creature on the social media application Instagram. They got thousands of likes from the netizens.

Jacinta Shackleton, describing the rare octopus, wrote that they spend their entire life in the open ocean.

Read More: Fortunate fishermen catch 78-kilo rare fish sold for over Rs8 million

“Today I had such an incredible snorkel and came across a BLANKET OCTOPUS! 🐙” the video’s caption read. “These animals are a rarely encountered pelagic octopus species that spend their whole lifecycle in the open ocean.

“The first live male was only sighted in 2002!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacinta Shackleton • Ocean (@jacintashackleton)

Furthermore, she wrote that the cape’s colours were mesmerizing and it was fascinating to see their movement in the ocean.

“Surely a once-in-a-lifetime encounter for me, so grateful!” the marine biologist wrote.

Comments