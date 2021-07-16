Teenager suffering rare tumor gets 82 teeth removed in surgery

In a rare medical case to have emerged, an Indian teenager suffers a condition of 82 extra teeth. Doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Indian state Bihar have performed surgery on a teenager who had a rare tumor.

Nitish Kumar, a 17-year-old, had been suffering from a complex tumor called ‘odontoma’ -an irregular growth linked to tooth development- for the last five years, that is found only in one person in about a million.

Over the years, his condition worsened due to a lack of treatment. Ahead of the surgery, his scans revealed that his jaw had severe swelling.

The scans showed that his face was distorted due to the excess teeth and a huge collection of teeth were seen sitting at the bottom of his jaw in two huge lumps.

Doctors successfully removed 82 teeth from his lower jaw after a three-hour surgery.

“He came with complaint of swelling and pain in the jaw. After examination, we diagnosed that he had Complex Odontoma, a rare jaw tumor,” said Dr Priyankar Singh, IGIMS Patna.

The tumor developed due to a fault in teeth developing substance.

“During the operation, we found that parts of teeth were accumulated in the back of the jaw that could develop 82 teeth. The patient is healthy now and will be discharged soon,” he said.