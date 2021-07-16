‘Kill the spider on front door ‘, woman gives additional instruction to Amazon rider  

In an interesting story shared on TikTok, it emerged that a woman customer added more instructions for an Amazon rider asking him to kill a spider at her front door before delivering the required order.

The episode occurred in the US state of Texas after a woman spotted a giant eight-legged creature on her front door and was too scared to remove it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gwen decided to take her Amazon delivery driver’s help to get rid of the spider who had made her front door its home, she said in her TikTok story.

While ordering something from Amazon, Gwen decided to put some “additional instructions” for the delivery guy.

She asked the delivery guy to leave the package in front of the garage by the trash can.

She added, “There is a huge spider on my front porch who is refusing to leave and I’m too scared to go out my front door. If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!”

Read More: ‘MASSIVE’ SPIDER DWARFING POLICE CAR CAUGHT ON CAMERA

She then showed the enormous spider crawling across the doorbell camera.

The delivery boy was also helpful as the doorbell camera footage showed him looking for the spider and then killing it with his shoe.

“Help me find this driver so I can thank him!” Gwen captioned the video.

While many netizens hailed the delivery driver as a hero, others were terrified at the sight of the giant spider.