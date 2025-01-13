The internet can’t get enough of Rasha Thadani’s latest video

Rasha Thadani, the talented daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film “Azaad.”

Ahead of the film’s release on January 17th, a behind-the-scenes video has surfaced, offering a fascinating glimpse into Rasha’s dedication and determination.

The video shows Rasha diligently studying for her 12th board exams amidst the hustle and bustle of the film set. Despite the demanding schedule of a movie shoot, Rasha prioritised her education, showcasing her impressive ability to balance her academic pursuits with her burgeoning acting career.

Speaking about her debut, Rasha shared her excitement, stating, “Azaad is very special to me as it’s my first project. I can’t be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether. I am really excited for the audience to see this!”

“Azaad” will see Rasha Thadani sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. The film is slated to release on January 17th, and anticipation is high to witness the debut of this promising young talent.

This captivating story of Rasha Thadani juggling her studies and Bollywood aspirations serves as an inspiration to young individuals pursuing their dreams, demonstrating that with dedication and hard work, it’s possible to excel in multiple areas of life.

