Rashid Latif demands removal of Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan team

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Rashid Latif called for a major overhaul of Pakistan’s fast bowling squad, criticizing the underperforming senior pacers after Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand in the tri-nation series opener.

Speaking on a private news channel, Rashid Latif demanded the removal of the main pacers including Shaheen Shah Afridi from the team, questioning when the last time Afridi delivered a match-winning performance.

Latif also expressed concerns about Naseem Shah, saying that despite playing for a long time, he hasn’t done much for Pakistan.

The former cricketer also pointed out that players like Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha are often easy targets for criticism, while the “big fishes” like Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah are not held accountable for their performances.

Latif said that no one was talking about these players’ lacklustre performances.

He believes that if these senior players don’t perform, the rest of the team will also struggle.

Latif emphasized the need to focus on the team’s fast bowling, given the condition of fielding and batting.

Read More: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 78 runs in tri-series opener

He also mentioned that Haris Rauf’s injury had a significant impact on the team’s performance, suggesting that things might have been different if he was fit.

Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a fresh approach, with a focus on finding new bowlers and holding the senior players accountable for their performances.

Earlier, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the tri-nation series opener on Saturday.

Green Shirts collapsed for 252 in 47.5 overs against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan’s chase of a mammoth 331-run target ended in disappointment, despite a promising start from opener Fakhar Zaman who top-scored with 84 off 69 balls, smashing four sixes and seven boundaries.

The team’s batting, particularly from star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, was a disappointment as they lost their wickets scoring only 10 and 3 runs respectively.

Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha showed some fight with a 51-ball 40, but Michael Bracewell cut short his stay. Abrar Ahmed also provided some late resistance with an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls, but by then, the match had already slipped out of hands.