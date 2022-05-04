Rashid Shafique sent on judicial remand for 14 days

RAWALPINDI: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday sent Sheikh Rashid Shafique, nephew of Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed, on judicial remand, rejecting a plea from police to extend his physical remand, ARY NEWS reported.

He was presented in the court amid strict security measures, however, the PTI activists were able to reach outside the court premises and protest against his arrest.

The court sent Sheikh Rashid Shafique on 14-day-judicial remand to Attock prison. The judicial magistrate expressed annoyance over police for not presenting record regarding the case and rejected a plea to extend Shafique’s physical remand.

During the last hearing, he was remanded in police custody for another two days after being arrested for his alleged involvement in Madinah incident.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was presented before the duty judge where police sought his physical remand for seven days to probe his alleged involvement in the unfortunate incident.

The court, however, approved two-day physical remand and directed police to present him on second day of Eid before the court.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was arrested on Sunday from Islamabad airport by a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Shafique was arrested from Islamabad airport as soon as he returned after performing Umrah. He was nominated in a case filed against PTI leaders in Faisalabad.

Sheikh Rasheed while commenting on the matter said that he along with Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others are also booked in the case in which his nephew has been arrested by FIA.

“The government is resorting to vengeance and they will arrest multiple PTI leaders ahead of Imran Khan’s long march towards Islamabad at the end of May,” he said.

