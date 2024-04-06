‘I’m living in a bubble…’: Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled for ‘Animal’

South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna finally addressed the immense trolling she faced over her performance in a specific scene of her last release ‘Animal’.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood actor and host Neha Dhupia, on her digital talk show, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on her performance in the much-discussed Karwa Chauth sequence and brutal trolling that followed the release of the trailer of ‘Animal’.

She said, “The Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine-minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well.”

“But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9-minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it, but people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble?” reflected the ‘Pushpa’ star. “Are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know that those 10 seconds.”

Mandanna added, “So, I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble.”

“I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on,” she concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that Ranbir Kapoor-led neo-noir action thriller of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in the cast, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

‘Animal’ concluded its theatrical run at a massive INR918 crores.

