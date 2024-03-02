Vicky Kaushal replaced Bobby Deol in ‘Animal Park’?

Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal is reportedly being considered by the makers to play the negative role in Ranbir Kapoor’s film’s sequel, titled ‘Animal Park’.

As confirmed by the makers, following the massive success of last year’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’, the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, ‘Animal Park’ is already on the cards.

While there were no official updates on the cast of the sequel, the new reports from Indian tabloids suggest that Vicky Kaushal is being considered by the makers to step into the shoes of Bobby Deol and play the antagonist in the picture.

However, no confirmation or comment has been made either by the ‘Uri’ actor or the makers of the film as yet.

It is worth mentioning here that Ranbir Kapoor-led neo-noir action thriller of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in the cast, ‘Animal’ was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. After scoring a bumper opening in its Box Office clash with Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ in December last year, the title concluded its theatrical run at INR918 crores.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and Kaushal are also set to share the screen once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’. They previously co-starred in the blockbuster biopic ‘Sanju’.

