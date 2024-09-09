Rashmika Mandanna reveals having minor accident, shares health update

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, best known for her role in Bollywood film “Animal,” has revealed that she met with a minor accident.

In a post on X, the actress said that she was absent from social media as she had met with a minor accident, however, she assured her fans that she has fully recovered.

“Hey guys. How’ve you been? I know it’s been a whileeeee since I came on here or was even seen in the public. The reason I haven’t been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors,” the “Pushpa” actor wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna continued, “I am better now and just for heads up – I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities.”

The Bollywood actress then urged her fans to take care of themselves and always prioritise their health.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in “Pushpa: The Rule” opposite South star Allu Arjun.

The sequel is considered one of the biggest films of 2024 as the makers have scheduled the movie for a release in theatres on December 6.

The ‘Pushpa’ actor has also joined as the female lead in Salman Khan’s “Sikandar” set for release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna, in May this year, confirmed joining the AR Murugadoss-directed movie in an Instagram post.

“You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar,” she wrote.

It is worth mentioning here that the makers of her movie ‘Animal‘ have announced their plans to make a sequel. The film was reportedly titled ‘Animal Park‘, and its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor would play a double role.