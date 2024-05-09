Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna has been added as the female lead in Salman Khan’s Sikandar set for release in theatres on Eid 2025.

The shooting for the AR Murugadoss-directed movie was scheduled to begin in May and Rashmika Mandanna has also joined the team of Sikandar, an Indian media outlet reported.

The pre-production of the movie is set to begin soon and Salman Khan will shoot for the film in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The film is the first collaboration between Khan and Mandanna. Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the movie through Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan’s last outing was in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

The team of Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed Mandanna’s casting in the movie in a post on Instagram.

“Welcoming the fabulous @iamRashmika to star opposite @BeingSalmanKhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025,” read the caption of the post.

Additionally, the actor also confirmed joining the Salman Khan movie in an Instagram post.

“You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar,” she wrote.

Last month, Mandanna addressed the immense trolling she faced over her performance in a specific scene of her last release ‘Animal’.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood actor and host Neha Dhupia, on her digital talk show, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on her performance in the much-discussed Karwa Chauth sequence and brutal trolling that followed the release of the trailer of ‘Animal’.

She said, “The Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine-minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well.”