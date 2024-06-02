Heatwave subsides in Karachi from today, says Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office has said that the ongoing heatwave has subsided, and temperatures are likely to drop from today (Sunday).

The weather will remain hot and humid during next 24 hours, according to the weather report.

Present temperature has been recorded 32 Celsius and the mercury likely to soar to 37 Celsius today, Met Office stated. Minimum temperature has been recorded 29 Celsius today.

Light breeze blowing in the city from southwestern direction with 74 percent humidity level, according to weather report.

Maximum temperature 39 Celsius recorded in Faisalabad, Jhang, Multan, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan in the morning. Temperature goes as high as 38 Celsius in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bannu, Sibi and Turbat, while mercury soared to 37 Celsius in D.I.Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

Moreover, temperature remained 36 Celsius in Islamabad and Dadu, 35 Celsius in Peshawar, 33 Celsius in Hyderabad and Nawabshah, while 32 Celsius in Karachi.

The Met Office last Wednesday forecast that the heatwave conditions would persist in Karachi and other areas of Sindh till June 1st.

The highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad on last Tuesday where mercury touched the 52-Celsius mark.