Google Doodle marks start of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies, has ignited global excitement. Google commemorates the event through a vibrant, cricket-themed doodle on its homepage.

This year’s T20 World Cup 2024 is making history as it’s co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies, marking the first time the event will be held in the US Google’s colourful doodle captures the elements of the game, depicting animated players in action and showcasing the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket.

This event is particularly significant as it marks the first time the T20 World Cup 2024 is being hosted in the United States, highlighting the sport’s expanding global reach.

Google’s animated doodle, bursting with color and dynamic cricket scenes, encapsulates the exhilarating, fast-paced nature of T20 cricket. The artwork showcases energetic players in action, embodying the passion and spirit of a sport that transcends borders.

Read more: Matthew Hayden predicts his semi-finalists for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

This doodle not only celebrates the tournament but also acknowledges cricket’s growing popularity in regions where it is not traditionally followed. The United States, with its rich and diverse sports culture, is warmly embracing cricket, and co-hosting such a prestigious event signals a new chapter for the sport in North America.

As the tournament progresses, teams from around the world will compete fiercely for the T20 World Cup title. The participation of the West Indies, a region renowned for its cricketing legacy, adds historical significance to the event, promising a mix of seasoned expertise and electrifying performances.