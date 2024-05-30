Matthew Hayden predicts his semi-finalists for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has predicted his semi-finalists of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The mega event, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies, will begin on June 1.

In a discussion with Star Sports, Matthew Hayden named India, England, Australia, and South Africa as his top picks to advance to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup.

“My final four are going to be Australia, India, England, and South Africa,” Matthew Hayden revealed.

Having previously served as a mentor for the Pakistan team during the 2022 T20 World Cup, Matthew Hayden also expressed his confidence in Pakistan’s performance for the upcoming tournament.

“Pakistan is always the dark horse for a World Cup. Their fast bowling lineup is impressive with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who wasn’t available for selection in the last World Cup. His return is a big boost. With Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf, they have a formidable pace attack,” the former Aussies opening batter commented.

“The big three, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman, are crucial players. However, their fielding remains a potential weakness. Hopefully, it won’t impact their performances this year. They’re a strong team and definitely one to watch in the T20 World Cup 2024,” Matthew Hayden concluded.